VALPARAISO — United Way of Porter County is seeking volunteers to help Northwest Indiana residents file their 2019 federal and state income taxes in the 2020 tax season.
Operated under the guidance of the Internal Revenue Service and hosted by United Way of Porter County, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides free tax filing services to all residents with an adjusted gross income of $56,000 or less.
“We are pleased to offer the VITA program again in 2020,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “It could not be done without the help of dedicated volunteers.”
Last year’s volunteers prepared more than 800 federal returns and nearly 900 state returns. United Way looks to help more than 1,000 residents file their tax returns in 2020.
“This is such a needed service in Northwest Indiana,” said George Kuebler, United Way of Porter County VITA supervisor. “Some of our dedicated volunteers will return, but many more are needed so that we won’t have to turn residents away.”
You have free articles remaining.
Volunteers serve as greeters, reviewers and tax preparers. No previous experience is required and hours are flexible. The IRS provides free tax law training and materials.
Tax professionals, enrolled agents and non-credentialed return preparers can earn continuing education credits by volunteering. The 2020 VITA program will begin in February and run weekdays and some Saturdays until April 15, 2020.
A no-obligation volunteer coffee/information session will be held at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at United Way, 951 Eastport Centre Dr., Valparaiso. If interested in attending, please RSVP to (219) 464-3583 x128 or george@unitedwaypc.org. For more information about the VITA program, visit www.unitedwaypc.org.
United Way of Porter County works to lead community collaboration, unite residents and inspire action to improve lives in Porter County. In 2018, United Way of Porter County provided more than $2.3 million to support more than 50 social service programs ranging from emergency and basic needs services to childcare and education services. To learn more, visit unitedwaypc.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter