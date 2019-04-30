SOUTH HAVEN — Residents of the local Baltimore Cove Apartments have been cleared to return home after being evacuated earlier in the day as a result of a gas leak, according to Porter County police.
NIPSCO is still working in the area, police said.
"There was no explosion, no injuries and no sickness reported," according to a release from the department.
The area in question is south of U.S. 6 between Baltimore Road and Ind. 149.
"It is unknown how the leak was determined," police said Tuesday morning.
South Haven firefighters joined NIPSCO in investigating the leak.