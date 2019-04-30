{{featured_button_text}}
South Haven Fire Department

South Haven Fire Department.

 John Scheibel, The Times

SOUTH HAVEN — Residents of the local Baltimore Cove Apartments have been cleared to return home after being evacuated earlier in the day as a result of a gas leak, according to Porter County police.

NIPSCO is still working in the area, police said.

"There was no explosion, no injuries and no sickness reported," according to a release from the department.

The area in question is south of U.S. 6 between Baltimore Road and Ind. 149.

"It is unknown how the leak was determined," police said Tuesday morning.

South Haven firefighters joined NIPSCO in investigating the leak.

0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.