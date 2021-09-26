UPDATE: Apparent discharge from U.S. Steel plant fouling Lake Michigan tributary, Portage mayor says

PORTAGE — A orange substance appeared to be spilling Sunday evening from an outfall at the U.S. Steel Midwest plant, Mayor Sue Lynch said.

Lynch said she began receiving calls about 5:50 p.m. about the discharge, which started near the Portage plant's outfall and traveled along Burns Waterway toward Lake Michigan.

Lynch and others attempted to reach U.S. Steel, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency but had not yet received a response, she said.

"Now it's all the way across the width of the channel into the open area, the mouth of the ditch," Lynch said.

The mayor said she wasn't sure what the substance could be, but an employee from the Portage Marina collected a sample for analysis.

Indiana Dunes National Park said Sunday night the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk would be closed until further notice.

U.S. Steel has agreed to pay about $3 million in recent years for wastewater permit violations dating back to 2013, IDEM and court records show.