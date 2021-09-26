UPDATE: Apparent discharge from U.S. Steel plant fouling Lake Michigan tributary, Portage mayor says

PORTAGE — A orange substance appeared to be spilling Sunday evening from an outfall at the U.S. Steel Midwest plant, Mayor Sue Lynch said.
Lynch said she began receiving calls about 5:50 p.m. about the discharge, which started near the Portage plant's outfall and traveled along Burns Waterway toward Lake Michigan.
Lynch and others attempted to reach U.S. Steel, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency but had not yet received a response, she said.
"Now it's all the way across the width of the channel into the open area, the mouth of the ditch," Lynch said.
The mayor said she wasn't sure what the substance could be, but an employee from the Portage Marina collected a sample for analysis.
Indiana Dunes National Park said Sunday night the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk would be closed until further notice.
U.S. Steel has agreed to pay about $3 million in recent years for wastewater permit violations dating back to 2013, IDEM and court records show.
The apparent discharge Sunday fouled the waterway less than a month after a U.S. District Court judge granted the state and federal governments' request to approve a revised consent decree for U.S. Steel Midwest for wastewater violations.
U.S. Steel agreed to pay a $601,242 civil penalty and more than $625,000 to reimburse various agencies for costs associated with their response in April 2017 after the facility spilled 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway.
The spill led to the closure of several beaches along Lake Michigan and a shutdown at Indiana American Water's Ogden Dunes intake facility.
U.S. Steel also agreed as part of the consent decree to pay about $600,000 for a three-year water sampling program along Lake Michigan's shoreline.
The consent decree addresses the April 2017 spill and other Clean Water Act violations dating back to 2013.
U.S. Steel said it voluntarily started to implement the consent decree in 2018. But the facility continued to violate its wastewater permit in 2018, 2019 and 2020, records show.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management adopted an agreed order in May that included a civil penalty of $950,000 for more than 25 permit violations at the facility from November 2018 to December 2020.
IDEM agreed to allow U.S. Steel to $650,000 toward the penalty and make a $600,000 payment to the Dunes Learning Center instead of paying the remaining $300,000 civil penalty.
The company also agreed to pay fines for further violations, conduct enhanced outfall monitoring, develop a compliance plan, create and implement a preventative maintenance plan, and more.