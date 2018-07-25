VALPARAISO — Coach USA will no longer offer its Airport Supersaver service from Valparaiso beginning next month. The discontinuation of service to and from Valparaiso may also mean changes in schedules at other Northwest Indiana stops.
At Monday's City Council meeting, Economic Development Director Patrick Lyp said the service will end effective Aug. 19.
"It is not the numbers," said Lyp, adding that an average of 39 passengers per day have boarded the buses taking them to either Midway International Airport or O'Hare International Airport in Chicago since the service began on Nov. 1, 2017.
Lyp said officials with Coach USA told him it is a matter of a lack of bus drivers and the company can no longer deliver the service. Lyp said there have been complaints to the city about the service and its reliability.
Lyp added they attempted to negotiate with the company to have fewer stops in Valparaiso, but was told that was not an option.
Sean Hughes, director of corporate affairs for CoachUSA confirmed the discontinuation of the service. Hughes said in a written statement the service was ending "due to the service not being economically viable to sustain the route." He did not address the lack of drivers to man buses.
"CoachUSA thanks everyone who has used the service during the past several months and those who helped get the service operational. Unfortunately, this was a tough business decision, but one that had to be made," Hughes said.
The city heralded the service when it was announced last fall, providing space for passengers to catch the bus at the corner of South Campbell and Brown streets, the site of the ChicaGo Dash parking lot.
After the shuttle is discontinued, Valparaiso residents will still be able to catch the bus to the airports at Portage, Michigan City or Highland.
Hughes said all those communities will continue to be served with revised schedules starting Aug. 20.