VALPARAISO — "Complications" after takeoff may have led to the crash of an airplane at the Porter County Regional Airport Thursday morning.
"According to witness statements shortly after the plane took off there were complications and the pilot was unable to regain control of the aircraft," Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said in a written statement Thursday afternoon.
Members of a Federal Aviation Administration investigation team arrived at the Porter County Regional Airport about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate the single-plane crash which claimed one life earlier in the day.
Porter County Sheriff's department spokeswoman Sgt. Jamie Erow said the FAA was expected to be on the scene for two to three hours to conduct the investigation, but will not release any information.
The pilot was the sole occupant of the airplane and has not yet been identified.
"The identity of the decedent will not be released until proper notification has been made to next-of-kin," Harris said.
FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory confirmed a single-engine Piper Comanche departing the airport Thursday morning crashed under unknown circumstances and the FAA will be investigating.
Cory said the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be in charge of the investigation. Any updates will be through the NSTB and the investigation could take 12 to 14 months to complete.
The plane crashed at 10:46 a.m. at the airport, which is north of U.S. 30 and east of Ind. 49 near Valparaiso.
The plane landed nose first in a swale between two runways.
A flight restriction is in place for the area until midnight Thursday, Erow said.
The Porter County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Township Fire Department and Morgan Township Fire Department responded to the scene.
Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.
