VALPARAISO — A crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Sunday at Ind. 130 and Froberg Road left both people on the motorcycle dead and sent the SUV driver to a hospital, police said.
Motorcyclist Nicholas Branham, 36, of Valparaiso, and his passenger, Jaclyn Nauracy, 26, of Schererville, were riding a Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle east on Ind. 130 about 3:45 p.m. when the driver of a white Cadillac Escalade going south on Froberg pulled into their path, officials said.
In an effort to avoid the Escalade, Branham laid the motorcycle down, Porter County Chuck Harris said. Nauracy died at the scene from blunt force injuries.
Branham was taken to Porter Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 4:30 p.m., Harris said.
The woman driving the Escalade was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Valparaiso police are still investigating the crash. Valparaiso Fire/EMS and the Porter County Sheriff's Department assisted at the crash scene.
