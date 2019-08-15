PORTAGE — Indiana American Water Co. has reduced the flow of water through its Ogden Dunes treatment facility after numerous dead fish were seen belly up. The move is said to be a precaution while state officials conduct a cleanup in the nearby east branch of the Little Calumet River.
"We were not previously made aware of the fish kill, however, we perform continuous real-time monitoring at our Ogden Dunes treatment facility, and have seen no impact on the raw water parameters we are monitoring for at this location or on our finished water quality," External Affairs Manager Joe Loughmiller said when contacted by The Times.
"We have spoken with a representative from the (Indiana Department of Environmental Management) emergency response team on site and are awaiting additional information from them as their investigation progresses," he said.
The facility is one of two treatment plants that provides drinking water to much of the Region. The other facility is in Gary. Water from both facilities are pumped into the same system.
IDEM and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources asked the public Thursday afternoon to avoid the east branch of the Little Calumet River in Portage while state environmental officials conduct a cleanup in the wake of reports of a large fish kill in the waterway.
While the agencies refer to "cleanup and mitigation efforts" underway, no further details were released.
"We will continue to provide updates as we receive additional information," according to the announcement.
Lake Station resident Janice McMullen told The Times when she arrived Wednesday morning at her boat in the Marquette Yacht Club in Portage, she noticed emergency officials gathered at the nearby Sammie L. Maletta Public Marina.
McMullen said she did not think much of it until she looked down into the water and saw a large number of fish belly up and swimming in circles.
"There are dead fish everywhere," she said Thursday morning. "They're up on shore, under the docks. I'm saying there are probably hundreds of fish."
DNR Public Information Officer Marty Benson confirmed the DNR was investigating the fish kill.
IDEM also is investigating, Public Information Officer Barry Sneed said Thursday morning.
Representatives from both agencies were spotted at the scene Thursday morning.
McMullen said it appeared to her the seagulls in the area were avoiding the water.
She was surprised that with the emergency response Wednesday there had been no official announcement sooner of the problem. She said this concerns her because she and others swim and fish in the area.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.