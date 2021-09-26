UPDATE: Discharge from U.S. Steel plant fouling Lake Michigan tributary, Portage mayor says

PORTAGE — Indiana Dunes National Park closed all of its beaches and Indiana American Water shut down an intake facility Sunday night after an orange substance appeared to spill from an outfall at the U.S. Steel Midwest plant.

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch said she began receiving calls about 5:50 p.m. about the unknown substance, which started to appear in the water near the plant's outfall and traveled along Burns Waterway toward Lake Michigan.

"Now it's all the way across the width of the channel into the open area, the mouth of the ditch," Lynch said about 6 p.m.

IDEM was aware of the reports and was investigating, a spokesman confirmed late Sunday.

Lynch said she wasn't sure what the substance could be, but an employee from the Portage Marina collected a sample for analysis.

Indiana Dunes National Park said it was closing the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk and all of its beaches until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

Indiana American Water said it shut down its Ogden Dunes treatment facility about 9:30 p.m. as a precaution.