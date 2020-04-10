UPDATE: Donations sought as government masks, gloves dry up for COVID-19 frontliners

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — With federal supplies of masks, gloves, gowns and other protective equipment being diverted to COVID-19 hotspots elsewhere around the country, local health care providers and first responders are looking to donations to help them stay safe on the frontlines.

"What FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is looking at is who's got it the worst," said Lance Bella, director of the Porter County Emergency Management Agency.

The local EMA, which feeds government supplied personal protective equipment to area police, fire and emergency medical services personnel, has learned its supplier at the state level is out and has a request for more pending with FEMA.

As a result, local first responders have been told to proceed as though they won't be getting more government supplies, Bella said. If his agency receives more supplies down the road, they will be passed along.

The situation is as dire at the Porter County Health Department, which has been informed it will receive no more masks, gloves or gowns in the foreseeable future from the state to distribute to area clinics, hospices, home care providers, nursing homes and other long-term facilities, said John Pisowicz, the department's director of emergency preparedness.