UPDATE: Elderly man found, Silver Alert canceled

PORTER COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert was canceled after a 75-year-old man was found following his disappearance.

Around 5:20 p.m. Indiana State Police and the Porter County Sheriff's Office announced that John O'Hara was located.

He was previously believed to be in danger and potentially in need of medical assistance. A silver alert was declared for him late Monday night.

O'Hara was described as a 75-year-old white male, 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an older Chicago Cubs baseball cap, a dark blue windbreaker vest with no sleeves, blue jeans or black sweat pants, and dark brown work boots.

Porter County police thanked the public and media for their help during his disappearance.

