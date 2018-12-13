VALPARAISO — Members of a Federal Aviation Administration investigation team is en route to Porter County Regional Airport following a single-plane crash which has claimed one life.
The Great Lakes regional office of the FAA is located in Des Plaines, Illinois.
FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory confirmed a single-engine Piper Comanche departing the airport Thursday morning crashed under unknown circumstances and the FAA will be investigating.
Cory said the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be in charge of the investigation. Any updates will be through the NSTB and the investigation could take 12 to 14 months to complete.
A single-passenger plane crashed at 10:46 a.m. at the airport, which is north of U.S. 30 and east of Ind. 49 near Valparaiso.
The plane landed nose first in a swale between two runways.
A flight restriction is in place for the area, according to Porter County Sheriff's department spokeswoman Sgt. Jamie Erow.
The Porter County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Township Fire Department and Morgan Township Fire Department responded to the scene, said sheriff's department public information officer Sgt. Jamie Erow.
Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.