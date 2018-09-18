PORTAGE — The exact fate of the Portage police K-9 involved in the deadly attack of another dog at a local festival Saturday remains undetermined.
Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said they have not decided what precisely will become of Nyx, who has been removed from the department's service following the attack.
Williams said Nyx will not be euthanized.
Nyx, a Belgian malinois, bit Bandit, a Yorkshire terrier, during last weekend's Bacon Fest.
Nyx was resting with her handler, Officer Flora Ryan, near the city's Central Avenue fire station Saturday as the festival took place at nearby Founders Square Park. Nyx apparently escaped Ryan's grasp after hearing a dog bark and ran toward Bandit, taking hold of the smaller dog.
Ryan admitted to not having as tight a grasp on the dog's leash as she should have. Williams said Ryan was not put on leave and will not face disciplinary actions due to the incident.
Nyx has been Ryan's partner since November 2017.
Bandit, owned by Mile and Kerry Mavrovic, of Portage, suffered internal injuries due to the attack. Bandit initially was taken to Hobart Animal Clinic, then to Purdue's Veterinary Clinic in West Lafayette, where he died of his injuries.
Williams said Tuesday morning he is unsure whether they will seek some sort of modified refund from the company that sold Nyx or, as with other retired K-9 units, give or sell her to a handler.
The cost of a fully trained police K-9 is about $12,500, said Williams, but the department purchased Nyx for about $7,500.
"These are specially trained dogs. They can't go to a regular, untrained person," Williams said.
Williams confirmed an incident in which Ryan was injured and missed work while handling Nyx. The K-9 apparently pulled Ryan through a parking lot, causing her to slam into the side of a squad car. The incident caused damage to the car and to Ryan's knee. Williams said he knew of no other similar incidents.
"It did happen, but it is not unheard of that a K-9 handler is injured during training," Williams said. "I challenge you to find a canine handler not injured during training."
Williams said Ryan and Nyx attended K-9 school last year, trained in-house on a monthly basis, and the entire K-9 unit, much like the department's SWAT unit, spent a week training together this year.
He said Nyx, who is trained in drug detection, tracking and handler protection, did not have and did not need any any extra training during her time with the department.
In most cases, an attack by a dog on another dog, when it doesn't involve a police K-9, is a civil matter, said both Williams and Toni Bianchi, director of the Porter County Animal Shelter.
"It tends to be more of a civil issue," said Bianchi, adding that usually a dog is quarantined at home, at a veterinarian's office or the shelter until it is determined if the dog has rabies. "It is usually not a criminal offense," she said.
She said, depending on the circumstances, an owner could be issued a citation for allowing a dog to run at large.
Williams agreed.
"There is not a short answer. It is circumstance-driven. It is likely a civil matter unless there are extenuating circumstances," he said.
Portage does have language in its municipal code covering "dangerous dogs." The definition includes a dog that has bitten an animal or a person. It is up to the city's animal control officer to determine, after an investigation, whether a dog can be deemed dangerous. If deemed dangerous by the animal control officer, the dog could be euthanized, confined or the owner could be required to purchase liability insurance. The owner also would have a right to appeal the decision to a county or state court.
The ordinance excludes law enforcement dogs from the dangerous-dog definition.