CHESTERTON — A banquet hall and wedding venue caught fire early Monday in the 500 block of Indian Boundary Road near Chubb Lake.
The blaze at The Allure on the Lake, which is connected to the Waterbird Lakeside Inn, started about 2:45 a.m., Chesterton Fire Chief John Jarka said. It was noticed by an on-duty police officer, who called the fire in.
Jarka said the flames weren't able to spread to the hotel since the two spaces were divided by a fire coordinator, but it caused a total loss to the hall. All guests were evacuated and put up at a nearby lodging.
There were no injuries and the cause remains unknown, Jarka said. Fire officials were able to get the blaze under control about 5 a.m. with help from various agencies, including Portage, Burns Harbor, Valparaiso and Porter fire departments.
"All our neighbors were here to help," Jarka said.
Jarka said the venue had hosted an event Sunday, with the last employee leaving about 10:50 p.m.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
