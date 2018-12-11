CHESTERTON — Police are investigating an allegation of inappropriate conduct by a former Duneland teacher, but that case is unrelated to the suspension of seven middle school students Friday for undisclosed reasons, officials said.
Chesterton police were not involved in the investigation that resulted in the suspension of seven Chesterton Middle School students, Police Chief Dave Cincoski said.
The Duneland School Corp. said in a statement said it conducted an investigation after receiving information about a Chesterton Middle School teacher and student and referred the matter to police.
"Duneland School Corp. took measures to immediately remove the teacher, who has since resigned, from the school and all school-related activities," the district said.
The district said the safety of its students is its highest priority.
"We value the quality communication from our students and families allowing us to address concerns swiftly," the district said.
Cincoski said police received the initial report Dec. 5. He declined further comment, because the investigation is ongoing.
Police likely will work with the school district to release a joint statement after the investigation is completed, he said.
The allegations against the teacher are not related to Friday's suspensions, the district said.
In a message sent to middle school parents Monday night, Chesterton Middle School Principal Mike Megyesi said he wanted to set the record straight because of a rumor — which was mostly incorrect — that 56 students had been suspended Friday.
Administrators spoke with 13 students at the middle school and suspended seven of them Friday as part of their investigation into an undisclosed "school-related situation," the district said.
"This situation has been resolved," Megyesi said in the email.
