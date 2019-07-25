CHESTERTON — The general contractor in charge of an apartment construction project that was the site of a fatal work accident earlier this week said Thursday morning the incident is still under investigation.
"We are currently gathering the facts of the incident and are unable to comment," said John Laporte, national safety director for Core Construction.
"Our Thoughts and Prayers are with the His family," he said in an text message exchange. "We will get back to you when investigation is complete."
Mattias Miguel-Baltazar, a 35-year-old carpenter, fell Monday morning while working at the Eagle Crossing Apartments under construction east of Ind. 49 at 2113 Kelle Drive, according to police.
Miguel-Baltazar, who has an Indianapolis address but was carrying a Guatemalan identification card, was taken to Porter Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Fellow crew members said Miguel-Baltazar was standing on top of an eight-foot A-frame ladder handing sheets of plywood overhead to them on the second floor of the building when he fell on the concrete foundation, police said. The incident occurred about 10 a.m. Monday.
Police said they found Miguel-Baltazar lying on his back with his head surrounded by blood. The man was not responsive at the scene.
The property manager at the site — In Good Company of Merrillville — declined comment when reached Thursday morning.
Core Construction had contracted with CBS Construction of Fort Wayne for the framing work and that latter company brought in the Indianapolis-based firm of Alexis Construction, where Miguel-Baltazar worked, police said. Neither firm could be located for comment.
Police said they were only able to find a generic Facebook page for Alexis Construction and no official government listing.
Police said they initially had difficulty identifying the man's foreman at the site because the construction crew's primary language was Spanish.
Police said they were unable to find a listing with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles for the deceased man.
A cousin of the deceased, who also works for Alexis, notified their family, police said.
Miguel-Baltazar was described by his foreman as an on-time employee, who never complained and "was working out quite well," police said.
The United Way of Porter County has its labor liaison reaching out to see if the deceased man has family in the area who are now in need of assistance, said President and CEO Kim Olesker.
The organization works with partners to provide direct assistance, in addition to referring those in need to the 211 social services hotline, she said.