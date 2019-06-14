{{featured_button_text}}
Cocoa powder, jugs of pool chemicals and batteries on roadway after I-94 crash near Burns Harbor

Cocoa powder, lithium batteries and jugs of pool chemicals were strewn across the roadway following a crash between two semitrailers on Interstate 94 early Friday, police say.

 Provided by Indiana State Police

BURNS HARBOR — All eastbound lanes have reopened on Interstate 94 after a crash between two semitrailers left cocoa powder, lithium batteries and jugs of pool chemicals strewn across the roadway early Friday, police say.

The trucks collided about 3:40 a.m. as one attempted to pass the other, which was parked on the shoulder, police said. But the trailer ended up clipping the stopped semi, with both losing their loads.

Cocoa powder, jugs of pool chemicals and batteries on roadway after I-94 crash near Burns Harbor

Cocoa powder, lithium batteries and jugs of pool chemicals were strewn across the roadway following a crash between two semitrailers on Interstate 94 early Friday, police say.

While the accident didn't cause any injuries, all lanes were closed for extended clean-up that caused "a pretty nasty traffic back-up," which is still present in the area. Since the jugs of pool chemicals didn't open, hazmat officials were not called in, police said.

"It's just a mess," Cpl. Eric Rot said earlier this morning. "Cocoa powder is everywhere."

1
7
3
2
1

Tags

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.