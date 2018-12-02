A man was found dead Sunday afternoon in a parking lot near downtown Valparaiso, according to police.
The Valparaiso Police Department responded to a report of a man down at 2:40 p.m. Sunday outside a vacant building at 360 S. Campbell St. southwest of downtown Valparaiso. The former furniture store is now owned by the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission. The cause of the man's death was not immediately apparent.
"Upon arrival, a male subject was located, deceased, in the south parking lot of the structure," the Valparaiso Police Department said in a news release. "There were no obvious signs of foul play; however, the incident remains under investigation. Notification to next of kin has occurred."
The Porter County coroner’s office is working on the case.
Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said the death was still under investigation by his office.
"The name will be released tomorrow morning," Harris said. "The family is contacting other family members currently."