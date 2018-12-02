Try 1 month for 99¢
Man found dead near downtown Valparaiso
Buy Now

Members of the Porter County coroner's office load a body into the coroner's van in January 2018 in this file photo.

 File, The Times

A man was found dead Sunday afternoon in a parking lot near downtown Valparaiso, according to police.

The Valparaiso Police Department responded to a report of a man down at 2:40 p.m. Sunday outside a vacant building at 360 S. Campbell St. southwest of downtown Valparaiso. The former furniture store is now owned by the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission. The cause of the man's death was not immediately apparent.

"Upon arrival, a male subject was located, deceased, in the south parking lot of the structure," the Valparaiso Police Department said in a news release. "There were no obvious signs of foul play; however, the incident remains under investigation. Notification to next of kin has occurred."

The Porter County coroner’s office is working on the case.

Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said the death was still under investigation by his office.

"The name will be released tomorrow morning," Harris said. "The family is contacting other family members currently."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
2
2
29
1

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.