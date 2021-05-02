UPDATE: Man found with gun dies after police respond to disturbance, enter home

SOUTH HAVEN — A 30-year-old man died Saturday night after he was shot during an encounter with police at a South Haven home, officials said.

Alexander Tuzinski was taken to Northwest Health-Porter hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 11:50 p.m., according to the Porter County coroner's office.

His cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.

The situation began about 6 p.m., when Porter County sheriff's police were dispatched for a 911 call about a disturbance at Tuzinski's residence in the 700 block of Long Run Road in South Haven, Indiana State Police said.

After several hours, attempts were made to contact a man inside the home, police said.

When those attempts at communication were unsuccessful, officers entered the home and found a man in a bedroom with a handgun, police said.

"During this encounter, the male subject sustained a gunshot wound," police said.

Porter County sheriff's police asked Indiana State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to ISP.