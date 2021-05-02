 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Man found with gun dies after police respond to disturbance, enter home
SOUTH HAVEN — A 30-year-old man died Saturday night after he was shot during an encounter with police at a South Haven home, officials said.

Alexander Tuzinski was taken to Northwest Health-Porter hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 11:50 p.m., according to the Porter County coroner's office.

His cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.

The situation began about 6 p.m., when Porter County sheriff's police were dispatched for a 911 call about a disturbance at Tuzinski's residence in the 700 block of Long Run Road in South Haven, Indiana State Police said.

After several hours, attempts were made to contact a man inside the home, police said.

When those attempts at communication were unsuccessful, officers entered the home and found a man in a bedroom with a handgun, police said.

"During this encounter, the male subject sustained a gunshot wound," police said.

Porter County sheriff's police asked Indiana State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to ISP.

State police did not release the names of the officers involved, but said they would be released at a later date. State police said questions about "the officer's duty status" should be directed to sheriff's police.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to questions about the officer's duty status.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

