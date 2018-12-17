JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The man killed Sunday afternoon when a tree fell on top of him has been identified as Allan Marschak of the 800 block of County Road 500 East in eastern Porter County.
Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said in a press release his department was dispatched to the home at 5:07 p.m. Sunday.
Harris said Marschak, 50, died as a result of crushing injuries sustained when a tree in his yard fell on him, trapping him. Marschak had been cutting back trees on his property.
The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department responded about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the department.
Family and first responders attempted to cut the tree back to remove the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Porter County EMS requested a helicopter be dispatched to the scene and the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department established a safe landing zone, according to the news release. The Lutheran Air Helicopter that responded arrived after the man had died, according to a spokeswoman from the Porter County Sheriff's Office.
The Porter County Coroner’s office and the Porter County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating the incident, said Harris.
