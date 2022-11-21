UPDATE: Missing Porter County boy found

PORTER COUNTY — The Porter County sheriff's office said a missing 16-year-old boy has been located.
The sheriff's office had said the boy was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Williamsburg mobile home park in Washington Township. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact local law enforcement immediately.
People may also contact the sheriff's office, 219-477-3000, or submit a tip through the agency's mobile phone app, Porter County Sheriff IN.
Grace Opinker
