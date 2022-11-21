 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert urgent

UPDATE: Missing Porter County boy found

  • Updated
  • 0
Porter County Sheriff's Department stock

The Porter County sheriff's office said a missing 16-year-old boy has been located.

 Provided

PORTER COUNTY — The Porter County sheriff's office said a missing 16-year-old boy has been located.

The sheriff's office had said the boy was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Williamsburg mobile home park in Washington Township. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact local law enforcement immediately.

People may also contact the sheriff's office, 219-477-3000, or submit a tip through the agency's mobile phone app, Porter County Sheriff IN.

+1 
Missing teenager

The Porter County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public to locate a missing 16-year-old boy, Max.

 Provided by Porter County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
0 Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the meaning behind Black Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts