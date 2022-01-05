UPDATE: Motorists warned about 'near zero visibility' on Region roads

VALPARISO — The National Weather Service issued an emergency alert around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday warning of snow squalls throughout the Region.

"Slow down or delay travel!" the NWS said. "Be ready for a sudden drop to near zero visibility and icy roads in heavy snow."

Snow drifts of up to 12 inches are being reported on some east-west roads throughout Porter County Wednesday morning, the county highway department is reporting.

"Because of high winds that started late night, there is some drifting on roads in open areas," the department said.

The drifting is resulting in half lanes in some areas.

"The entire crew is out pushing the drifts back," county highway officials said.

The conditions are expected to continue through 6 p.m., according to a winter weather advisory issued by the weather service.

Wednesday's prediction across the Region calls for patchy blowing and drifting snow in open areas, the NWS said. West winds will be gusting up to 45 mph.