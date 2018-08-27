Most of the 1,870 NIPSCO customers in the Chesterton area have had their power restored as of 3:30 p.m.
According to NIPSCO's outage map, only 11 customers are remaining without power.
The Valparaiso area is still seeing a significant number of outages. According to the map, 1,166 customers are without electrical power as of about 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Rick Calinski, NIPSCO spokesman, said NIPSCO believes heat and and increased load played a role in this outage.
Calinski said calls began coming in about 1:47 p.m. and that NIPSCO had not yet identified the issue as of 2:45 p.m.
This outage lasted about 1 hour 45 minutes and it was an isolated incident Calinksi said.
"We want to thank customers for their patience as we work to restore their electric power as quick and safe as possible," said Calinski.
