VALPARAISO — The human remains discovered in September near Porter Regional Hospital have been identified as a 42-year-old Portage woman who had left the hospital two months earlier against medical advice, according to Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris.
It is believed Tammy R. Brewer died of natural causes, he said. There was no evidence of "perimortem skeletal trauma."
The body was identified using dental records, Harris said.
"The Porter County Sheriff’s Office suspects no foul play based on our investigation," according to a statement obtained from Public Information Officer Sgt. Jamie Erow.
Porter Regional Hospital, when asked for comment, released the following statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ms. Brewer, and we are saddened to hear about her passing. Due to federal patient privacy laws, we do not release information about a patient’s care. We will continue to cooperate with the Sheriff’s office as needed."
Brewer's remains were discovered at 1:18 p.m. Sept. 4 above ground near the hospital at the northwest corner of Ind. 49 and U.S. 6 in Liberty Township by employees of Enbridge Pipeline while they were conducting a routine inspection, Harris said.
Harris has said there was no indication of a crime.
The skeletal remains were found several hundred yards away from the hospital.
The coroner’s office was assisted in the case by the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center, Harris said.
Brewer had left the hospital on July 3.
The Porter County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.