PORTAGE — Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk has temporarily closed in response to sightings of foamy, scummy discharge being dumped into the Burns Waterway from the U.S. Steel Midwest plant.
"On Nov. 28, in response to a tip from the public, park staff observed a white foamy discharge coming from the plant and heading out to Lake Michigan," Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore spokesman Bruce Rowe said.
Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk is owned by the National Park Service.
"The closure is a precaution to protect the health and safety of park visitors from a discharge of an unknown substance into the Burns Waterway by the United States Steel Midwest Plant. Park staff is in close contact with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, who is conducting an investigation to determine the identity of the substance being discharged," Rowe said.
Rob Weinstock, an attorney at the University of Chicago Law School’s Abrams Environmental Law Clinic, said the clinic has received reports from multiple residents of suspicious foamy and scummy discharges from U.S. Steel Midwest and possible suspicious behavior by a U.S. Steel employee.
The reports are particularly troubling, given the facility’s long history of Clean Water Act violations, Weinstock said.
The law clinic is representing the Surfrider Foundation, which sued U.S. Steel last year over the violations. Attorneys at the law school also have asked Department of Justice to withdraw its consent from a settlement with U.S. Steel and renegotiate a new deal.
"The National Park Service is very concerned that there have been several discharges from the plant during the last year and will continue to closely monitor the situation," said Rowe. "The park is maintaining close contact with IDEM and U.S. Steel as this investigation continues."
Neither the U.S. EPA nor the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have been notified of a spill, according to their respective spokesmen.
A request for information from a U.S. Steel representative was not immediately returned.
