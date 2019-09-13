PORTAGE — A Region Texas Corral temporarily shut down after flames erupted from a section of the roof late Thursday.
The steakhouse chain staff at the Portage location said the restaurant will re-open at 11 a.m. Saturday.
An employee reported the fire at 10:04 p.m. Thursday and firefighters were at the restaurant, at 5880 U.S. 6, within three minutes, Portage fire Chief Tim Sosby said.
Portage firefighters saw flames coming from the roof lining area on the south side of the building and extinguished the fire by 10:30 p.m., Sosby said. They stayed on scene for another two hours to cool down hot spots and ensure all flames were out.
The restaurant was shutting down when the flames were discovered and no one was injured. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.