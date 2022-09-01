UPDATE: Power restored to most of the 7,000 Porter County NIPSCO customers left in the dark Thursday

CHESTERTON — Power has been restored to most of the more than 7,000 Duneland-area NIPSCO customers left in the dark shortly before noon Thursday, according to the utility company's online outage website.

By 1 p.m., Porter was left with 218 outages, Chesterton had 160 outages and Portage was at 16 outages, NIPSCO reported.

A company spokesperson had said earlier that two circuits were down at a Duneland-area substation and crews were on scene evaluating the situation.

No cause for the outage was yet available.

