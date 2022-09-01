 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Power restored to most of the 7,000 Porter County NIPSCO customers left in the dark Thursday

NIPSCO stock

Just more than 5,000 NIPSCO customers were left without power shortly before noon Thursday, according to the utility company's online outage website.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — Power has been restored to most of the more than 7,000 Duneland-area NIPSCO customers left in the dark shortly before noon Thursday, according to the utility company's online outage website.

By 1 p.m., Porter was left with 218 outages, Chesterton had 160 outages and Portage was at 16 outages, NIPSCO reported.

A company spokesperson had said earlier that two circuits were down at a Duneland-area substation and crews were on scene evaluating the situation.

No cause for the outage was yet available.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

