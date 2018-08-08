PORTAGE — Tina Cheek-Sanchez lived in Woodland Village Mobile Home Park some 15 years ago.
Back then, she said Wednesday, she and others in the neighborhood called on both the park's owner and CSX Railroad to do something to protect the children living there.
If either the park owner or railroad had responded then to their concerns, she said, 3-year-old Caleb Wilson might be alive today and his sister, Ellie, 2, may not have been injured. The siblings were struck by an eastbound freight train about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to police the two sneaked out of their home through a screen door and made their way to the tracks not far from their home. Caleb Wilson died at the scene and Ellie was airlifted to University of Chicago Medical Comer's Children's Hospital where a relative reported Tuesday evening she was awake and talking. No updated condition on Ellie was available Wednesday morning.
At the time she lived in the park, Cheek-Sanchez was raising three young children there and she said it was widely known children, while older than the Wilson siblings, would climb the embankment to walk or play on the tracks.
"All these years have went by and neither CSX nor the owner decided to put a fence. It is really sad this happened. It could have been prevented," said Cheek-Sanchez, adding at the time she lived there, the park also would not allow residents to put up fences in their own yards.
Shelby Jones, who lives in the park is taking up Cheek-Sanchez' efforts.
Jones said she and a neighbor decided to create a petition on Change.org, calling on CSX to install a fence between the park and the tracks.
The petition can be found at change.org/p/csx-help-create-a-safer-community.
"We just want to make it safer. On a warm summer day, you will see kids out here on every street corner," said Jones, also a mother.
"We are a community that lives just a few hundred feet from tracks that have many trains go by a day without proper fencing to warn children and adults of danger," Jones wrote on the petition. "Woodland Village in Portage, Indiana is one of many communities that lack proper fencing. An incident occurred today on 8-7-18 where two toddlers were struck by a freight train right outside their home. One toddler passed away and another in the hospital. This is a tragic event that I hope never happens again and hopefully it won't if CSX takes SOME responsibility."
As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had garnered more than 700 signatures.
Portage Mayor James Snyder said Wednesday a preliminary review of the situation may have the city's hands tied.
"A precursor view from city legal council is that there no legal way for the city to mandate or enforce a fence, but we will work with all involved to see if any preventative future measures can be taken," Snyder said in a written statement.
"There will be a time for determining what we can do to make sure safety concerns are addressed in the future. Portage is a railroad community and we have had to learn how to live with them as they were here long before Portage was. We have built bike trails, parks and neighborhoods all around them and we have experienced our share tragedies as a result; thankfully they are extremely rare," said Snyder.
A statement released by CSX Wednesday afternoon did not answer questions emailed earlier in the day regarding the possibility of a fence.
"Because safety is a core value at CSX, we spend considerable time and resources working to prevent tragic accidents like this, and we find our most effective tool is education. We partner with the non-profit Operation Lifesaver, Inc. to raise awareness among all ages about the dangers of being near railroad tracks," read the statement directing questions concerning railroad safety to that organization.
The owner of the mobile home park, Joseph Johnston, did not immediately return a telephone call Wednesday.
