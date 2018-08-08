PORTAGE — Caleb Wilson loved trains and his little sister, Ellie, loved her brother.

GoFundMe account to assist Wilson/Benson family

Family and friends of Caleb and Ellie Wilson have established a GoFundMe account to assist the family with expenses.

Caleb, 3, was killed Tuesday after being struck by a train. Ellie, 2, remains in a Chicago hospital undergoing care.

All donations will help alleviate the financial burden associated with laying sweet Caleb to rest and the continued care for baby Ellie as she recovers from her injuries. Any donations will be appreciated and helpful in this most difficult of times, according to the GoFundMe page.

The page can be found at: gofundme.com/caleb-and-ellie

In addition, donations can be made at any Centier Bank in the name of the Caleb and Ellie Memorial and Medical Expense Fund.