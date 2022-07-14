UPDATE: Stalled train nearly cutting Valpo in half; mechanical issues blamed

VALPARAISO — Police say mechanical issues are the cause of a stalled train blocking most of the crossings Thursday morning in the heart of the city and causing traffic congestion.
The train is blocking Canadian National crossings from Silhavy Road west, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.
"Please understand there is no emergency, as the train is stopped due to a mechanical issue that is being addressed as quickly as possible," he said.
Hall was unsure how long it would be before the train begins moving again.
Alternative routes include Ind. 49, Ind. 2 at Evans Avenue, and Campbell Street.
"The Campbell St. bridge crossing is also experiencing heavy traffic and utilizing an eastern alternative may be a preferred route," Hall said. "Please be safe and patient as the traffic delays are being corrected."
A spokesman for Canadian National said he was looking into the situation and would provide an update.
PHOTOS: New Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
The new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club facility features a large teaching kitchen.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
The bathrooms in the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club facility segregate the bathrooms between the younger and older children.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
This is the STEM Lab at the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club facility.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
A variety of games including Memory can be played in the Exergame Room, which combines physical activity with exercise.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
The STEM Lab at the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club facility features microscopes and a 3-D printer.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
Eleven-year-old Jacob Boersma, of Crown Point, gives his views of the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club facility. The old building was 123 years old and needed a lot of renovations.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
The Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Indiana opened a new Valparaiso facility at the start of June.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
This is the art room at the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club facility.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
The Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club has a rock climbing machine.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
The new building features an art room, climbing wall, recording studio, teaching kitchen, STEM classroom and gym.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
Children play on a projected video game at the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club facility.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
A quiet reading room is available at the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club facility
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
The Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club features a large gym that can be divided into two separate gyms.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
The new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club facility features a digital recording studio.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
The new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club facility features a digital recording studio.
John J. Watkins
Valpo Boys and Girls Club's new facility
A quiet reading room is available at the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club facility
John J. Watkins
