UPDATE: Stalled train nearly cutting Valpo in half; mechanical issues blamed

VALPARAISO — Police say mechanical issues are the cause of a stalled train blocking most of the crossings Thursday morning in the heart of the city and causing traffic congestion.

The train is blocking Canadian National crossings from Silhavy Road west, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

"Please understand there is no emergency, as the train is stopped due to a mechanical issue that is being addressed as quickly as possible," he said.

Hall was unsure how long it would be before the train begins moving again.

Alternative routes include Ind. 49, Ind. 2 at Evans Avenue, and Campbell Street.

"The Campbell St. bridge crossing is also experiencing heavy traffic and utilizing an eastern alternative may be a preferred route," Hall said. "Please be safe and patient as the traffic delays are being corrected."

A spokesman for Canadian National said he was looking into the situation and would provide an update.

