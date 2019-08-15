PORTAGE — The public is asked to avoid the east branch of the Little Calumet River in Portage while state environmental officials conduct a cleanup in the wake of reports of a large fish kill in the waterway.
The plea was issued early Thursday afternoon by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
While the agencies refer to "cleanup and mitigation efforts" underway, no further details were released.
"We will continue to provide updates as we receive additional information," according to the announcement.
Lake Station resident Janice McMullen told The Times when she arrived Wednesday morning at her boat in the Marquette Yacht Club in Portage, she noticed emergency officials gathered at the nearby Sammie L. Maletta Public Marina.
McMullen said she did not think much of it until she looked down into the water and saw a large number of fish belly up and swimming in circles.
"There are dead fish everywhere," she said Thursday morning. "They're up on shore, under the docks. I'm saying there are probably hundreds of fish."
DNR Public Information Officer Marty Benson confirmed the DNR was investigating the fish kill.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is also investigating, Public Information Officer Barry Sneed said Thursday morning.
Representatives from both agencies were spotted at the scene Thursday morning.
McMullen said it appeared to her the seagulls in the area were avoiding the water.
She was surprised that with the emergency response Wednesday there had been no official announcement sooner of the problem. She said this concerns her because she and others swim and fish in the area.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.