PORTAGE — Caleb Wilson loved trains and his little sister, Ellie, loved her brother.
"Caleb is a train person. Caleb loves trains and, of course, little Ellie follows Caleb everywhere," said the sibling's step grandmother Denise Benson as she and other family members and friends gathered at the base of the hill leading to the CSX tracks just south of Woodland Village Mobile Home Park.
Caleb, 3, and Ellie, 2, were struck by an eastbound freight train at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caleb was pronounced dead at the scene and Ellie was airlifted to University of Chicago Medicine Comer's Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition.
They are the children of Kelsey Benson and Jacob Wilson.
"I just want to know how this happened," said Kathy Vieitez, another grandmother of the siblings.
Police are continuing to investigate, but Police Chief Troy Williams said family members believed the two sneaked out of the home unbeknownst to the adults. The adults were actively searching for them when the collision happened.
The mobile home park is just south of U.S. 20, west of Ind. 249. It backs up to the CSX tracks. The only separation between the park is a steep, weed-filled embankment. The family lived about four mobile homes from the tracks.
Robert Gowens was staying with his son at the park when he stepped outside to have a cigarette.
"I was standing out there this morning and I heard the train blow its horn. The conductor was waving his arms," said Gowens, adding he didn't see the children because of the high weeds that cover the embankment.
"It just makes you want to hold your kids tighter," said Gowens.
Williams said the train's conductor saw the children walking on the tracks, blew the horn and attempted to stop, but couldn't stop the freight train in time.
Sierra Gonzalez, an aunt of the children, lives across the street.
"Everyday they would come out and say 'hi' to me," said Gonzalez.
"They were the sweetest things. They were full of joy," said aunt Destiny Lewis, recalling how she took Ellie to the Portage Fourth of July parade and helped her get candy.
Portage police, Indiana State Police, Porter County Coroner's office and Portage Fire Department officials were involved in the investigation.
The accident also blocked several CSX crossings in Portage for several hours as the investigation continued.
