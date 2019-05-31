PORTAGE — A truck collided with a South Shore Line train early Friday near the Portage/Ogden Dunes station causing delays.
The male driver of the truck was trying to enter the station's parking lot through the exit only route about 7 a.m. while the crossing gates were down, according to a Facebook post by the Portage Police Department.
Nicole Barker, a spokesperson with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, said the man was not seriously injured. There were no other passengers in the truck.
All service has resumed after this morning’s vehicle incident at the Portage/Ogden Dunes station. pic.twitter.com/MhfRPG0tls— South Shore Line (@southshoreline) May 31, 2019
After this morning’s vehicle incident at Portage/Ogden Dunes Station, it is expected that all service will resume within 15-30 minutes. This includes Train 112 and 114. Thank you for your patience.— South Shore Line (@southshoreline) May 31, 2019
A train will depart Gary Metro Center westbound to Millennium/Chicago making all stops; the stops will match what would have been Train 114’s schedule. Updates to follow.— South Shore Line (@southshoreline) May 31, 2019
Westbound train 112 is currently stopped at Portage/Ogden Dunes due to a vehicle collision. Updates to follow— South Shore Line (@southshoreline) May 31, 2019
Train 112 is stopped at Ogden Dunes due to a collision with an automobile. Updates to follow.— South Shore Line (@southshoreline) May 31, 2019
The man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, according to NICTD Police Chief Jessie Watts Jr.
Portage City Councilman Collin Czilli said he saw the collision. He said the truck turned right in front of the train as it was coming into the station at about 30 to 40 mph. It plowed into the train, causing the vehicle to stop on the other track.
"I don't know how the driver didn't see the train coming. ... The train was blowing its horn," Czilli said. "I've never seen this happen before."
Czilli said he immediately called 911, with fire and police officials arriving at the scene in minutes.
Service had resumed by 8:25 a.m., according to a South Shore Line Twitter post. Train 112, which was involved in the accident, was running approximately 75 minutes behind schedule. Train 214 departed from the Portage/Ogden Dunes station and was making all stops from Gary to Chicago. Train 114, which was running about an hour behind schedule, was running behind train 214.
Barker said Portage police will take over the investigation.
