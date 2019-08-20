PORTAGE — U.S. Steel reported a discharge of oil Tuesday from its Midwest Facility into the Burns Waterway, the second discharge from a Porter County steel mill into the ditch in two weeks, officials said.
U.S. Steel said it discovered "discoloration" in an outfall on the waterway Tuesday morning, immediately took samples and contacted local authorities and stakeholders.
"Our team is currently working to identify the source," the company said.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said it was investigating the reported release of oil from the facility.
Both U.S. Steel and IDEM said they would provide updates as they are available.
News of the discharge from U.S. Steel came less than a week after ArcelorMittal, another steelmaker along the waterway, took responsibility for the release of higher-than-permitted levels of cyanide and ammonia. The release by ArcelorMittal led to the death of some 3,000 fish, beach closures, precautions at a Region drinking water facility and the threat of a group lawsuit.
ArcelorMittal said Monday the ammonia levels in the waterway returned below the permitted level on Saturday, and cyanide returned below the permitted level Sunday.
ArcelorMittal also said Monday night that IDEM and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed that no stream samples conducted from the outfalls to the mouth of Lake Michigan exceeded the maximum contaminant level for the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
The release at U.S. Steel is the latest in a string of discharges from the facility, including an April 2017 spill of nearly 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway.
The Surfrider Foundation and Chicago sued U.S. Steel in January 2018 for the April 2017 spill and other Clean Water Act violations.
The U.S. Department of Justice in April 2018 filed a proposed consent decree that would require U.S. Steel to pay about $600,000 in civil penalties and $630,000 in damages to several agencies for their response to the 2017 spill. The department received more than 2,700 comments on the proposal.
In November, IDEM investigated a foamy discharge from the Midwest Facility. Tests did not detect hexavalant chromium, which is a highly toxic form of chromium, and showed other pollutants were below permitted levels, the department said.
A U.S. District Court judge granted Surfrider and Chicago permission in December to intervene in the consent decree case, which remains pending.
Robert Weinstock, an attorney at the University of Chicago Law School's Abrams Environmental Law Clinic who represents the Surfrider Foundation, said Tuesday he was not yet aware of the discoloration reported by U.S. Steel.
He said he’ll be watching for more information as IDEM's investigation unfolds.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
"According to U.S. Steel, they are operating under the terms of the consent decree, and yet they continue to have these types of violations," he said.
It's clear the proposed consent decree is not preventing additional Clean Water Act violations at U.S. Steel's facility, he said.
Weinstock said he received a number of calls last week about ArcelorMittal's release of cyanide and ammonia. Concerns centered on a lack of notification, he said.
IDEM said in a statement that both it and the DNR investigated a report Aug. 12 and found one "distressed" fish in the East Arm of the Little Calumet River. The agencies received more reports of dead fish the following day, and on Wednesday observed a "significant" fish die off.
ArcelorMittal issued a statement Thursday saying DNR observed dead fish near the Burns Waterway, at the southern end of its facility and that sampling detected cyanide and ammonia exceedances.
IDEM said ArcelorMittal notified the department Thursday it had violated the daily maximum limit for total cyanide.
"When IDEM received this information, agency staff alerted local media, environmental organizations, and local officials including Indiana American Water and the mayor of Portage," the department said.
On Friday, Portage Mayor John Cannon accused state environmental officials and others of waiting several days before notifying the city of the contamination. He said IDEM and others were made aware of the problem Aug. 12, but the city was not informed until Thursday.
Indiana American Water, which provides drinking water to much of the Region, said last week it restricted water intake at its nearby Ogden Dunes filtration plant as a precaution, but had found no sign of contamination during real-time monitoring.
Nevertheless, the National Park Service closed the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach area and water out to 300 feet until further notice, and the nearby town of Ogden Dunes closed its beach.
Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, said there were no warnings for surfers to stay out of the water Thursday.
IDEM directed ArcelorMittal to identify the cause of last week's exceedances, and ArcelorMittal told IDEM that its blast furnace closed water loop station failed, according to a statement.