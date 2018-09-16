Valparaiso police are investigating the cause of a Sunday morning accident that killed a 71-year-old bicyclist.
Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said William Sattler, of Valparaiso, died of blunt force injuries about 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway (Ind. 130), just east of Clifford Road.
Harris and Valparaiso police Sgt. Mike Grennes said Sattler was riding his bicycle east on West Lincolnway when a 2008 pickup truck, also eastbound on West Lincolnway, hit Sattler. The impact threw him from the bike. Sattler landed on the south side of the road.
Grennes said the driver of the truck wasn't injured. He said the department won't decide whether to issue any citation until the investigation is complete.
