Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Ambulance stock
Buy Now
The Times

Valparaiso police are investigating the cause of a Sunday morning accident that killed a 71-year-old bicyclist.

Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said William Sattler, of Valparaiso, died of blunt force injuries about 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway (Ind. 130), just east of Clifford Road.

Harris and Valparaiso police Sgt. Mike Grennes said Sattler was riding his bicycle east on West Lincolnway when a 2008 pickup truck, also eastbound on West Lincolnway, hit Sattler. The impact threw him from the bike. Sattler landed on the south side of the road. 

Grennes said the driver of the truck wasn't injured. He said the department won't decide whether to issue any citation until the investigation is complete.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
2
1
37
8

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.