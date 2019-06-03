CHESTERTON — Portage attorney Ken Elwood is among the people left scrambling Monday in the wake of an overnight fire that destroyed the popular lakeside wedding venue The Allure on the Lake.
Elwood said his 27-year-old daughter, Stephanie Tyrka, was scheduled to be married at the site Sept. 28 after having made the reservation a year ago.
"We had heard good things about it," Elwood said.
But the site was even more meaningful in that it was where Elwood and his wife, Edna, were married 20 years prior.
Elwood said his wife was making calls Monday morning to weigh their options, with the priority being finding another venue for the same date. But recognizing that September is a popular wedding month, he acknowledged the day of the nuptial may have to be changed.
A call to the venue's sister site, The Allure in LaPorte, repeatedly went to a voicemail message Monday morning, saying representatives were with clients.
"We look forward to working with you in the future," the message said.
The business owner, Troy Clark, said from the scene of the fire Monday morning he intends to rebuild at the site.
Clark said he had spent a year renovating the existing banquet hall and adding a wedding chapel only to watch it all go up in smoke after a year in operation. A deck also was added overlooking the adjacent Lake Chubb.
"It's a devastating loss," he said.
A state fire inspector was expected to arrive on site Monday to investigate the blaze, which was noticed by an on-duty police officer at 2:46 a.m., Chesterton Fire Chief John Jarka said from the scene Monday morning.
The blaze, which sent flames high into the night sky, is the largest fire in the town's recent history and attracted firefighters from several local communities, he said.
"All our neighbors were here to help," Jarka said.
The fire was finally put out about 5 a.m. Monday.
An event was hosted at the site Sunday, and the last employee left about 10:50 p.m., Jarka said. The building has kitchen facilities.
The Allure on the Lake is attached to the Waterbird Lakeside Inn, but a fire corridor kept the flames from reaching the hotel, Jarka said. He said the inn was evacuated, and 40 overnight guests were accommodated at another nearby hotel before being cleared Monday morning to return.
No one was injured in the blaze and the cause has not yet been determined, Jarka said.
Check back nwi.com for updates to this story.