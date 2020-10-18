Upgrades planned for stretch of Calumet Trail

This is part of a broader project to revamp the trail all the way from the Lake County line to the LaPorte County line, Good said.

The county is meeting with the National Park Service, Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, NICTD, Beverly Shores and other major stakeholders and hope to offer a conceptual trail within a month, he said.

“We now have a national park, a real, true national park,” Good said, with the redesignation of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore as Indiana Dunes National Park.

“There seems to be a synergy to move this forward,” he said.

“We’re going to come up with a trail that I think is going to be able to move in and out of the parks. We’re going to use existing trails and roads and other things to enhance the trail,” Good said.

That should help bring the cost of the trail down and compress the time frame for the project to get it done quicker.

The double-tracking project should be done by the end of 2023, Good said, and the county is trying to match up with that project.

“Stay tuned on this,” Good said. “There’s going to be much more to come.”