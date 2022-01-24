 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US Steel, Surfrider ask judge to lift stay in Clean Water Act lawsuit
US Steel, Surfrider ask judge to lift stay in Clean Water Act lawsuit

U.S. Steel, Surfrider ask judge to lift stay in Clean Water Act lawsuit

Rust-colored water flows out of the Burns Waterway into Lake Michigan in September after a discharge from the U.S. Steel Midwest plant in Portage. 

HAMMOND — U.S. Steel, Chicago and Surfrider Foundation have asked a U.S. District Court judge to lift a stay in their civil lawsuit, but the steelmaker and Chicago and Surfrider disagree on how to proceed.

The legal filings come nearly five months after U.S. District Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio entered a consent decree for the U.S. Steel Midwest plant in Portage stemming from wastewater permit violations.

U.S. Steel asked for permission to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, but attorneys for Surfrider Foundation are seeking leave to file an amended complaint.

Surfrider Foundation and Chicago sued U.S. Steel in January 2018 over an April 2017 hexavalent chromium spill and multiple other Clean Water Act violations, and their civil lawsuits were later consolidated into a single case.

Hexavalent chromium, the chemical featured in the movie "Erin Brockovich," is a carcinogen and can be harmful to the eyes, skin and respiratory system, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Judge OKs consent decree for U.S. Steel in wake of toxic 2017 spill

U.S. Steel's Midwest plant spilled 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway in April 2017. The discharged forced the closure of Indiana American Water's Ogden Dunes intake facility multiple beaches at Indiana Dunes National Park and other locations along the Lake Michigan shore.

Indiana and the U.S. government filed a proposed consent decree in April 2018. A short time later, Surfrider and Chicago agreed to a stay in their civil lawsuit and were granted permission to intervene in the government's consent decree case. 

In late August, DeGuilio approved a revised consent decree after finding it to be fair and reasonable and negotiated in good faith. The judge denied Surfrider and Chicago's motions for an evidentiary hearing or oral argument in the government's case.

"The government plaintiffs, with extensive public feedback, created and got U.S. Steel to agree to a consent decree that addresses the root causes of the violations listed in the complaint and has already led the facility back toward compliance with its (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit even without being fully enforceable," the judge wrote. 

In their latest legal filing, Surfrider attorneys at the Abrams Environmental Law Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School wrote that the root causes of U.S. Steel Midwest's wastewater violations have not been fully addressed.

"Evidence of the defendant's continued failure to comply with the (Clean Water Act) is as 'obvious' as the bright rusty stain on Lake Michigan caused by the defendant in late September 2021," the attorneys wrote.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management concluded U.S. Steel Midwest violated its permit Sept. 26 when it discharged wastewater containing elevated levels of iron into the Burns Waterway, about 1,000 feet from Lake Michigan, records show. The steelmaker again violated its permit when it spilled oil from the same outfall Oct. 7, state and federal officials concluded.

In a letter dated Dec. 14, attorneys for U.S. Department of Justice said the federal government and state of Indiana were still considering whether to demand stipulated penalties under the consent decree for the discharges in September and October.

Attorneys for U.S. Steel asked the U.S. District Court judge to grant them leave to file a motion to dismiss the Surfrider and Chicago's lawsuit. 

They argued the approval of the consent decree was a final judgment, the plaintiffs did not file an appeal and claims in Surfrider and Chicago's civil lawsuit are now precluded.

Surfrider Foundation attorneys wrote the judge must consider up-to-date evidence, including wastewater violations that occurred after the lodging of the consent decree, when determining whether their claims are precluded.

The foundation's attorneys asked DeGuilio to grant them leave to file an amended complaint, which would include new claims linked to wastewater violations after approval of the consent decree but would forgo other claims litigated as part of the consent decree.

The parties will have an opportunity to respond to each other's filings before DeGuilio issues a decision.

