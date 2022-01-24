US Steel, Surfrider ask judge to lift stay in Clean Water Act lawsuit

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management concluded U.S. Steel Midwest violated its permit Sept. 26 when it discharged wastewater containing elevated levels of iron into the Burns Waterway, about 1,000 feet from Lake Michigan, records show. The steelmaker again violated its permit when it spilled oil from the same outfall Oct. 7, state and federal officials concluded.

In a letter dated Dec. 14, attorneys for U.S. Department of Justice said the federal government and state of Indiana were still considering whether to demand stipulated penalties under the consent decree for the discharges in September and October.

Attorneys for U.S. Steel asked the U.S. District Court judge to grant them leave to file a motion to dismiss the Surfrider and Chicago's lawsuit.

They argued the approval of the consent decree was a final judgment, the plaintiffs did not file an appeal and claims in Surfrider and Chicago's civil lawsuit are now precluded.

Surfrider Foundation attorneys wrote the judge must consider up-to-date evidence, including wastewater violations that occurred after the lodging of the consent decree, when determining whether their claims are precluded.