Valparaiso annexes two subdivisions

VALPARAISO — The City Council approved two annexations, one involuntary and one “super voluntary.”
The annexation of the 70-lot Prairie Ridge subdivision on the city’s south side triggers a 90-day remonstrance period. The city would work with the county auditor’s office to determine whether any objections were valid.
At a previous council meeting, homeowners complained about the additional property taxes that would be triggered by the annexation.
The annexation would go into effect Dec. 1, with city services like police protection, street maintenance and trash pickup provided within a year, Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader said. Taxes wouldn’t be collected from the homeowners until 2024.
To get city water and sewer service extended, homeowners had to sign waivers that gave up their rights to remonstrance against annexation. Those waivers expire soon.
Last month, attorney Charles Parkinson, representing the Prairie Ridge Homeowners Association, said he believes a 2004 waiver signed by the developer, which expired in 2019, supersedes the ones signed by homeowners. City Attorney Patrick Lyp disagreed.
On Monday, the council also approved annexing land for the proposed Westwind subdivision on the city’s northwest side, along with two other parcels tagging along.
“This annexation is a super-voluntary annexation of three parcels,” Shrader said.
Olthoff Homes plans to build 240 homes in the proposed 142-acre Westwind subdivision.
The other two parcels are owned by Dean Froberg. Annexation brings access to city utilities, which makes Froberg’s property more marketable.
“I appreciate the exhaustive manner in which you’ve addressed the issues and answered the questions along the way,” Councilman Robert Cotton, D-At-Large, told Shrader.
Both annexations were approved by unanimous votes.
The council also heard plans for financing for workforce/affordable housing in the Uptown buildings facing East Lincolnway.
The developer hopes to use the city’s tax-exempt status for bonds. The city would not be liable for repaying bonds, and the city’s cap on borrowing would be unaffected, Lyp said.
Larry Gough, managing partner for the Uptown entities, said the bonds would bring in $10 million for renovations.
The three- and four-bedroom units were originally designed for student housing. They’re being reconfigured to provide affordable housing for the city’s workforce.
“We’re creating more apartment units, but we’re reducing the number of people living in the property,” Gough said.
Mayor Matt Murphy said he appreciates all the work that the Uptown team has put into this.
“It’s been an arduous process, but I think it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
“That’s really the strength of the housing stock is that we’ve got such a nice array of housing options for everyone,” Murphy said.
The issue is expected to be considered again at the council’s Nov. 8 meeting.
