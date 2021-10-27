Valparaiso annexes two subdivisions

VALPARAISO — The City Council approved two annexations, one involuntary and one “super voluntary.”

The annexation of the 70-lot Prairie Ridge subdivision on the city’s south side triggers a 90-day remonstrance period. The city would work with the county auditor’s office to determine whether any objections were valid.

At a previous council meeting, homeowners complained about the additional property taxes that would be triggered by the annexation.

The annexation would go into effect Dec. 1, with city services like police protection, street maintenance and trash pickup provided within a year, Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader said. Taxes wouldn’t be collected from the homeowners until 2024.

To get city water and sewer service extended, homeowners had to sign waivers that gave up their rights to remonstrance against annexation. Those waivers expire soon.

Last month, attorney Charles Parkinson, representing the Prairie Ridge Homeowners Association, said he believes a 2004 waiver signed by the developer, which expired in 2019, supersedes the ones signed by homeowners. City Attorney Patrick Lyp disagreed.