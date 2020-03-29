Valparaiso church involves schoolchildren, volunteers in live-streamed Masses

VALPARAISO — Since the COVID-19 outbreak shut down public church services, St. Paul Catholic Church has live-streamed Masses, using volunteers, including schoolchildren, for readings, responsorial psalms and intercessory prayers.
“What’s unique is that we’re still doing school Mass on Friday,” said the Rev. Jeffrey Burton, associate pastor at the Valparaiso parish. “We heard from teachers and parents how much they missed each other and missed Mass. So we thought, what if we had school Mass virtually?”
Normally, St. Paul Catholic School has three student Masses a week, with middle school grades five to eight attending on Tuesdays; kindergarten to fourth grade attending on Wednesdays; and kindergarten to eighth grade on Fridays.
Burton reached out to the school community, asking parents if their children would participate by doing the readings and other prayers. Families videotape their children, then email the taping to the parish. Images of the student, wearing a St. Paul shirt or sweatshirt, are spliced with the other parts of the Mass.
St. Paul School has an estimated enrollment of 225 children, who are currently e-learning. Burton said students are expected back in school in May.
Until then, Burton noted, response has been “overwhelming” to the student Masses.
“We’ve heard from people across the country who said how awesome it is that even though these students are e-learning, faith is still vital to what they’re learning," he said.
Burton sees virtual Masses as another way for students to practice acts of mercy. Past acts have included collections of food, and winter caps and gloves for the holidays.
“We want to help kids realize the greater sense of what it means to be a disciple,” Burton said. “We’re all part of the human family.”
Anticipating cancellations of public worship, St. Paul shut down a section of the main building. Burton said the closing helped staff clean the church and school and convert Queen of Apostles Chapel into a recording studio for Masses.
For the associate pastor, who edits the live-streamed Masses, the experience has been a “rekindling of old skills.” Burton had not taken a video course since 2004 at Valparaiso University and a workshop in 2012.
“The principles are still the same,” Burton said, adding that editing time has dropped from 90 to 20 minutes. “Once you get used to doing it, it’s like riding a bike.”
Saturday Masses at St. Paul are live-streamed, while Sunday Masses are recorded and streamed later in the morning. The parish also streams a Mass in Spanish.
One current challenge for students, Burton said, is sacramental preparation for First Holy Communion. Working with third-grade teacher Alene Sullivan, Burton has prepared a video that students can follow.
However, the priest said, since students are not attending regular school Masses, “it’s difficult to prepare young people for a sacrament they can’t witness. That is a challenge, but we’re doing our best to teach virtually.”
