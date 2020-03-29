Valparaiso church involves schoolchildren, volunteers in live-streamed Masses

“We’ve heard from people across the country who said how awesome it is that even though these students are e-learning, faith is still vital to what they’re learning," he said.

Burton sees virtual Masses as another way for students to practice acts of mercy. Past acts have included collections of food, and winter caps and gloves for the holidays.

“We want to help kids realize the greater sense of what it means to be a disciple,” Burton said. “We’re all part of the human family.”

Anticipating cancellations of public worship, St. Paul shut down a section of the main building. Burton said the closing helped staff clean the church and school and convert Queen of Apostles Chapel into a recording studio for Masses.

For the associate pastor, who edits the live-streamed Masses, the experience has been a “rekindling of old skills.” Burton had not taken a video course since 2004 at Valparaiso University and a workshop in 2012.

“The principles are still the same,” Burton said, adding that editing time has dropped from 90 to 20 minutes. “Once you get used to doing it, it’s like riding a bike.”