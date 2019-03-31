VALPARAISO — All eight Valparaiso elementary schools have been recognized as Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch. They are eight of 214 elementary schools across the U.S. to receive this honor.
PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.
“We are proud of the hard work of our students and exceptional educators. This accomplishment would not have been possible without their dedication and effort,” Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent Julie Lauck said.
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, each of the VCS elementary schools had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level and have more than 75 percent of the student body participating during the 2017-18 school year.
“It is a great honor to recognize all of the Valparaiso elementary schools for their commitment to students,” said Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW. “They are a model for what school should look like, and they should be very proud of ensuring students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”