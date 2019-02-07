Valparaiso Events welcomes organizations and vendors to participate in the 41st annual Valparaiso Popcorn Festival on Sept. 7.
“Each year we build on our success and the 2019 Popcorn Fest promises to be our best yet,” said Tina St. Aubin, Executive Director for Valparaiso Events. The Popcorn Festival regularly attracts more than 60,000 people, and includes a parade, food and artisan booths, children’s area and live music on two stages.
There are a number of ways for organizations and vendors to get involved. They are encouraged to enter popcorn parade entries. They must incorporate 20 percent popcorn and /or corn products. Deadline for parade entries is Aug. 2.
Popcorn fest food vendors are needed under the pavilion and on the street. Four food vendors are chosen to provide upscale, gourmet food under the William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza. Other vendors are approved for street-side spots, based on type of cuisine offered (to maintain a balance of offerings). For terms and conditions, along with application, visit valparaisoevents.com under “Get Involved.” Deadlines apply.
Vendors are chosen based on quality and variety for arts and crafts, non-craft and fine arts. To encourage advanced planning, application fees are more economical prior to March 15, increasing as the final application of Aug. 15 nears. For terms and conditions, along with application, visit valparaisoevents.com under “Get Involved.”
All vendors are required to adhere to health department rules and regulations and obtain all necessary permits. For complete details, including applications and vendor fees, visit valparaisoevents.com/vendor info. Vendors and organizations may also learn more by calling Valparaiso Events at 219-464-8332 or emailing info@valparaisoevents.com.