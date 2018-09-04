VALPARAISO — Mayor Jon Costas' proposed housing study is drawing criticism from some residents and members of the city's advisory Human Relations Council.
"Everyone in this room knows that it's just kicking the can down the road," resident Christopher Pupillo said at a recent meeting of the council.
Pupillo urged the council, which advises Costas on matters of diversity and inclusion, to tell the mayor to "quit punting."
"There are actions that can be taken now," Pupillo said.
Council Chairman Heath Carter said his panel already advised the administration to take action on housing.
"I don't know what more in our advisory capacity we can do," Carter said.
In May, the council endorsed a letter from 30 local clergy members, which called for the city to pursue the recommendations of the Altogether Valpo housing subcommittee to establish a comprehensive housing plan.
Carter said the Altogether Valpo housing study was comprehensive and indicated a need for affordable housing, and he wondered what Costas' new study would add.
He said he would speak with the mayor to get more clarity about what the study would include, and whether it would move the city toward a plan.
"This is arguably one of the most pressing issues facing the city today," Carter said.
In other business, the council discussed developing an official system to report bias incidents that do not violate the city's human rights ordinance.
Carter said one recent incident involved anti-LGBT graffiti being written on a home.
He wondered if the city could put a reporting form on its website to document such incidents.
Maggie Clifton, the city's director of community engagement, agreed to discuss the idea with the city's leadership team.