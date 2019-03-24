Valparaiso High School Latin Club attends Indiana Junior Classical League State Convention

Earlier this month, 12 of Valparaiso High School's Latin students traveled to Indiana University and attended the Indiana Junior Classical League State Convention. At the convention, the Vikings competed in several competitions against delegates from 26 schools around the state while achieving many accolades.
Achievements include:
- Alfie Ailes: Third place in the Academic Pentathlon
- Noah Hendershott: Third place in the Academic Pentathlon, and second place in the derivatives academic test,
- Mary Biggs: Second place Illustrated Quotations art competition, second place in the Reading Comprehension academic test, and first place in the Derivatives academics test
- Larissa Chavarria: Second place in Impromptu Art and first place in Computer Enhanced Photography
- Holly May: Second place in the Weapons and Armor art competition and first place in the constructed Maps competition
- The Valparaiso High School chapter also got first place in the Effie Douglas Membership Award and first place in the Local Publications competition with the newsletter made by Larissa Chavarria and John Gross.