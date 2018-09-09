Valparaiso International Center bringing world cultures to city's downtown Sept. 16

VALPARAISO — The world's cultures will be celebrated Sept. 16 during the 10th annual World Cultural Festival hosted by The Valparaiso International Center.
The festival is from noon to 5 p.m. at Central Park Plaza in the city's downtown.
The family-friendly event will feature music and dance from around the world, international art and handicrafts for sale, ethnic cuisine and children’s activities. The festival is free of charge.
"The World Cultural Festival is the yearly climax of our efforts to promote better global awareness and connections among the many cultures that make up our local community," said Duane Davison, founding chair of The VIC. "The event provides an opportunity for people to learn about each other, enjoy music and dance, sample food and make friends. The festival has earned a national reputation as a guaranteed good time, with last year’s festival named by international travel website, Expedia, as the best thing to do in Indiana."
Christopher McQuillin’s Scottish bagpipe will open the event at the Porter Health Amphitheater, followed by a variety of dance and music performers. Performers will represent the cultures of India, Mexico, South Africa, Croatia, Sweden, Serbia, China and the United States.
During the event, ethnic cuisine will be available for purchase from several local restaurants representing the cultures of Spain, China, Puerto Rico, Afghanistan, Peru and Mexico.
Nonprofit organizations and educational institutions will be in attendance with information booths and representatives to engage with attendees. International products and fair trade items will also be available for sale at the world bazaar. Programming will include a children’s tent with internationally-themed activities for youngsters and a display of artwork from local middle school students.
There will also be an Italian bocce ball demonstration.
For more information about the festival and the Valparaiso International Center, visit valpovic.org or call 219-464-1122.