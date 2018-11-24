Valparaiso International Center hosting fair trade holiday bazaar

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso International Center will host its annual Fair Trade Holiday Bazaar from noon to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, today, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15 at The VIC, 309 E. Lincolnway.
The Fair Trade Holiday Bazaar offers handmade products from around the world.
"This is a great event. The fair trade aspect provides skilled artisans with a fair income," said Duane Davison, founder of the center. "All items for sale are both socially and environmentally sustainable, and they boost local economies."
This year, the Fair Trade Holiday Bazaar will offer items such as clothing and handbags from India and Pakistan, jewelry from Africa, Asia, and Latin America and food products such as coffee and chocolate. New items will arrive each week of the bazaar.
The VIC is an independent nonprofit organization which serves Northwest Indiana and provides opportunities to learn about different cultures. The VIC hosts interactive events such as festivals, classes, and discussion groups. It is a place where new international residents can go to help adjust to their new surroundings. For more information on the center, visit the website at valpovic.org