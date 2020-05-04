Valparaiso intersections to get artistic touch

VALPARAISO — Street intersections are not usually the place people expect to see artwork, but two intersections in the Banta neighborhood are going to be an exception to that rule soon.
Community Engagement Director Maggie Clifton asked the city’s Traffic and Safety Committee for permission to have artwork painted on the pavement at the intersections of Garfield Avenue and Chicago Street and at Locust and Erie streets.
The neighborhood group came to the city’s Redevelopment Commission in 2019 seeking a $5,000 grant for the project to cover the costs of materials (paint) and the artistic talents of Hobart muralist Peter Cortese, Clifton said. The art project was one of 14 grants approved by the commission.
“It was the neighborhood’s idea to do it as a traffic calming measure,” Clifton said. “It’s been used in other cities as a way to get drivers’ attention and slow them down. It’s just a pilot program for the city to see how it goes.”
Cortese worked with the students at Central Elementary School to create drawings based on the themes of safety, the environment and community. Then the neighborhood voted on the pictures submitted, picking the top two for Cortese to recreate in the intersections.
“(Cortese) has worked with students before. We hope to do the work in May when the weather improves. We will have to close the intersections while the work is being done. It will take one or two days for each one. We are still studying whether the intersections can be reopened overnight if the work takes more than one day.”
Under an agreement with the neighborhood, the city will clean the area to be painted and paint fresh crosswalks to frame the circular artwork, which will be about 10 or 12 feet in diameter. Once the picture is in place, the neighborhood will monitor it to clean up any graffiti that might appear.
If the artwork starts to look too bad due to vandalism, traffic wear, including snow plows, or weather, the city has the option to remove it. Otherwise, Cortese will return in the spring to touch up the paint.
The committee’s only concern about the project was to ask that the paint used not reduce traction. Clifton said she is working with City Engineer Mike Jabo on the materials and will follow his recommendations.
“This is very neighborhood driven,” she said. “We will try it and see what happens. If successful, it could be done at other intersections.”
