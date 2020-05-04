Valparaiso intersections to get artistic touch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Street intersections are not usually the place people expect to see artwork, but two intersections in the Banta neighborhood are going to be an exception to that rule soon.

Community Engagement Director Maggie Clifton asked the city’s Traffic and Safety Committee for permission to have artwork painted on the pavement at the intersections of Garfield Avenue and Chicago Street and at Locust and Erie streets.

The neighborhood group came to the city’s Redevelopment Commission in 2019 seeking a $5,000 grant for the project to cover the costs of materials (paint) and the artistic talents of Hobart muralist Peter Cortese, Clifton said. The art project was one of 14 grants approved by the commission.

“It was the neighborhood’s idea to do it as a traffic calming measure,” Clifton said. “It’s been used in other cities as a way to get drivers’ attention and slow them down. It’s just a pilot program for the city to see how it goes.”

Cortese worked with the students at Central Elementary School to create drawings based on the themes of safety, the environment and community. Then the neighborhood voted on the pictures submitted, picking the top two for Cortese to recreate in the intersections.