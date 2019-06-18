Since 2000, the Crossroads of America has grown more than 16 percent, with a population that…

Known as the little community with a big heart, Dyer is making some big moves to improve the…

The Town on the Ridge is the center of growth in North Lake County as well as the nearby Chi…

Snapshots

Bun’s Soapbox

After a long career as a registered nurse, Jamie Fankhauser decided it was time to pursue a dream she had for years. “I told my husband that I wanted to make soap the right way, using raw goat milk and cold processing my product.”

The Fankhausers bought a house at 506 Lincolnway that was zoned for commercial and residential. They live in one part, and Jamie runs her dream shop — Bun’s Soapbox — from the other.

Jamie and her team use raw goat milk for their products. “The unpasteurized milk contains minerals and fats that heal your skin,” she said. Bun's also makes lotions, lip balm, shampoos, sugar scrubs, calendula salve, and other products designed to help the body’s natural healing process.

She also promotes healing by hiring and training teenagers with Asperger's Syndrome. “These kids appear to be acclimated on the outside, but they tend to have issues with social interaction,” Jamie said. “I love the opportunity to help them fit in while they learn a skill.” She’s hired four teenagers and is working with Valparaiso High School to bring two more on board this summer.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to someone,” she said. “Watching them flourish is the very best part of this endeavor.”

Brick Street Burrito

Just off Lincolnway and Napoleon Street is Brick Street Burrito, a new diner that features San Diego-style burritos and a Southwestern variety of Mexican food.

The menu boasts breakfast burritos that include chorizo, hash browns, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Lunch and dinner entrees include carne asada and French fries, rolled tacos, fish tacos and burritos, and several varieties of Mexican food that are unique to Northwest Indiana.

Costas Restaurant Group opened the 1,000-square-foot quick-serve restaurant in the recently closed Valpo Viennas hot dog location. Evan Costas, founder, went to school on the West Coast and wanted to bring the original flavors from the San Diego area to Valparaiso.

The downtown restaurant seats up to 20 and focuses on a its carryout business. The menu carries 14 burritos that include vegan, California, surf and turf, and lengua – beef tongue. Keto bowls and quesadillas are available. Limited beer and wine are also available.

The name originates from the brick paving on Napoleon Street. Clever and unique, like the menu.

Gratz Opus 118 Music and Dance

David and Judy Neville purchased the education and sheet music portion of Gratz Piano in 2016, fulfilling a lifelong dream of opening a music studio.

“We kept the name Gratz as a tribute to our very good friend, Mike, who owned the piano business for years,” Judy explained. “We added Opus 118 as a tribute to Johannes Brahms. His musical piece helped me to see how God works through music.”

Available music lessons include guitar, piano, ukulele, percussion, band brass instruments, and beginning this summer, violin. “We’ve expanded our lesson options because so many of our students want to increase their musical knowledge,” she said.

Judy taught music and choir at Valparaiso University for several years, then joined the Wirt-Emerson Visual and Performing Arts High Ability Academy in Gary's Miller Beach community. “I’ve been very blessed to work with some amazing talent over the years,” she said. “Focusing on teaching here at our studio is a very satisfying experience.”

Sheet music is a very popular commodity at Gratz. It carries sheet music for several instruments as well as vocals. “We can modify the key for singers who are going to sing a piece as a tryout,” Judy said. “Having the ability to modify the original score and help someone tailor it to their style is something hard to find at big box places.”

Marc T. Nielsen Interiors

In business since 1924, Marc T. Nielsen Interiors offers top interior design, custom word working and furniture making. It also sells antiques, new furniture and accessories.

The business began in Chicago and moved to Valparaiso in 1960. Valerie Steil, current owner and president, loves the country location — 734 Old Suman Rd., a little outside the city limits of Valparaiso. “We thought about moving the business downtown, but decided to remain where we were,” she said. “It turned out to be a wise decision. This location was made for the type of work we do.”

Nielsen Interiors offers design work from consultation to blueprints to move-in ready. It also helps with space planning, furniture layout, color selection, artwork, and staging. “We have an amazing team of talented artists who can take your vision and make it reality.”

The custom work covers everything from furniture upholstery, lamp and chandelier creation, furniture repair, window treatments, and custom woodwork. It also will find and install pieces customers have sought.

“It’s an exciting business, helping our clients make their visions come to life in their homes,” she said. “We get clients from age 20-something up to their retirement time. Families need help making the house function for their business lifestyle. Empty-nesters want to make their home a perfect fit. We love to help so many different lifestyles find what they are searching to find.”

Scarpe

Scarpe is a new Italian restaurant set to open in late June at 66 Lincolnway, in the heart of downtown Valparaiso.

The eatery is the brainchild of Adam Shoemaker and Olivia Sisse, who spent part of their culinary education in Italy. “We discovered that most of the Italian food we eat here has been Americanized,” Sisse said. “The food we found in Italy was different in regard to portions, spices, ingredients, and how it was paired with wine.”

Shoemaker is the beverage director, Sisse the executive chef. “We are only going to serve Italian wines,” he said. “Many of the wines paired with Italian food in other restaurants are not Italian. We want to offer you a genuine taste of Italy, which means enjoying their wine with their original recipes.”

Real Italian dishes include sorrento, polenta, risotto and cacciatore. “The food we are going to present is incredible,” Sisse said. “These dishes are flavorful and colorful. We tell everyone, try it once, and you’ll be back.”

Scarpe, by the way, means shoes in Italian. The restaurant is owned by the Shoemaker family, which runs the two Shoe’s Pizzerias, and is a play on its name.

Revive MedSpa

Many hair salons offer some esthetic services, but at Revive MedSpa, it’s the opposite. Owner Heather Hutnick is a nurse practitioner who specializes in medical esthetics.

“I have trained with other nurse practitioners to learn medical treatments for acne, skin lesions, small skin procedures, and Botox,” she said. “I was an ICU (intensive care) nurse for years. My medical backgrounds provide our clients with the comfort of knowing a medical person is performing their treatment.”

Hutnick has been trained in microneedling, microblading, and dermaplaning. She is also clinically trained in the use of Botox and other injectables. “At Revive, we provide our clients with the best possible treatment and optimal results.”

Services include microneedling, microblading, injectables, medical skin treatment, cryotherapy, and chemical peels. Revive also offers manicures, pedicures, and a full hair services. “Our goal is to be your go-to as a one-stop shop,” Hutnick said. Massage therapy will soon be offered.

The spa, at 1608 Lincolnway Suite 2A, opened in late April. Hutnick and her husband renovated and built out of the property to provide a comfortable, clinical setting. “I want our clients to feel good about the place they chose to have their services done,” she said. “Our team of professionals is trained and certified to perform the services they offer. As a nurse, I understand the importance of being treated by a professional.”

Revive MedSpa is open six days a week. Appointment hours vary based on services requested.