VALPARAISO — Forty-six high school students from across the Region were honored recently at for their future service in the armed forces at he sixth annual Salute to the Recruits.
It was an evening filled with smiles, laughter and endless thanks.
Hosted by the Valparaiso Kiwanis Noon Club, students, their families, recruiters and community members were treated to a meal and musical entertainment by the Valparaiso Community and University Concert Band.
The United States Department of Defense says 71% of the 34 million 17-to 24-year-olds in the U.S. don't qualify for military service because of their health, physical appearance or educational background. Only 1% of those young people are both “eligible and inclined to have conversation with” the military about possible service.
"We want to acknowledge that what they're doing is very special," John Bowker said. "Less than 1% of graduates will go into the armed services."
Bowker, a past president of the Valparaiso Kiwanis and co-chairman of Salute to the Recruits, started the event six years ago to fill a void the Valparaiso Kiwanis saw with high school students in the Region. Lenny Corso, president-elect of the Valparaiso Kiwanis, has been co-chairman with Bowker for three years. He said the club's history of honoring veterans inspired the idea.
"Kids that are academically inclined, they get scholarships," Corso said. "Kids that are athletically inclined, they get their letter jackets. But the kids that go directly into the military, they were not getting anything."
Students from Boone Grove, Chesterton, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, Lake Station, La Porte, Lowell, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Portage, Valparaiso, Westville and Wheeler were recognized at the event. Twenty-eight recruits also intended to attend the event, but were deployed a month earlier than expected. The rest of the enlistees will head into service by the end of this summer.
"It's very near and dear to our hearts to be able to say thank you, acknowledging the sacrifice that not only the students, but their family members, are going to be doing," Bowker said.
The ceremony is the only one of its kind in Indiana and the Great Lakes Region, sponsors said. The club has now partnered with Our Community Salutes, a national nonprofit dedicated to hosting ceremonies like Salute to the Recruits. This year's event sold out of tickets with 250 people in attendance for the dinner.
"It shows that there is a lot of support in the Valparaiso community for anybody that serves our country," Corso said.
Corso was a Green Beret medic in Vietnam and offered advice during his speech to the high school recruits, emphasizing teamwork and the importance of following orders.
"Give 150% in everything you do and train well beyond the minimum standards," Corso said.
Also during the ceremony, State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, presented the enlistees with Certificates of Achievement from the Indiana Senate. He said he didn't expect to pass the evening without "without shedding a tear or two."
"When I heard about this, I just couldn't wait to be a part of it," Charbonneau said, "even if it was coming and sitting in the back row to listen."
He said he was "humbled, honored, thrilled" to speak at the event. Charbonneau served in the Army Reserve from 1966-72 after he graduated from college.
"Every American should be extremely thankful for what these young men and women are doing and will be doing for everybody," Charbonneau said.