Valparaiso lab offers saliva COVID-19 test instead of nasal swab

VALPARAISO — If you don’t like a medical technician poking a swab up your nose, you might appreciate the ability to spit into a tube instead.

Great Lakes Labs in Valparaiso is believed to be the only laboratory in the area offering the saliva test for COVID-19.

The company has provided forensic services for the criminal justice system for more than a third of a century.

It also provides pharmacogenomic testing to provide information about how prescription drugs would interact with a person’s genetic makeup. That can be useful in tailoring a prescription plan in which drug interactions could be an issue or certain drugs might not be as effective as others, Chief Strategy Officer Phi Caplis said.

Twenty percent of hospital re-admissions are because of drug interactions, Caplis said.

That pharmacogenomic testing provided the Great Lakes Labs’ entry into the COVID-19 testing market.

“The pandemic came around, and of course we had the equipment,” Caplis said.