Valparaiso lab offers saliva COVID-19 test instead of nasal swab

VALPARAISO — If you don’t like a medical technician poking a swab up your nose, you might appreciate the ability to spit into a tube instead.
Great Lakes Labs in Valparaiso is believed to be the only laboratory in the area offering the saliva test for COVID-19.
The company has provided forensic services for the criminal justice system for more than a third of a century.
It also provides pharmacogenomic testing to provide information about how prescription drugs would interact with a person’s genetic makeup. That can be useful in tailoring a prescription plan in which drug interactions could be an issue or certain drugs might not be as effective as others, Chief Strategy Officer Phi Caplis said.
Twenty percent of hospital re-admissions are because of drug interactions, Caplis said.
That pharmacogenomic testing provided the Great Lakes Labs’ entry into the COVID-19 testing market.
“The pandemic came around, and of course we had the equipment,” Caplis said.
President and CEO Michelle Volk said executives from her company were driving early last March to a meeting in Lake County when the topic of nasal swabs for COVID tests came up. By the end of the drive, the company was ready to pursue saliva-based tests.
Great Lakes Labs already offered, and still does, tests that use a swab to get a sample from nasal passages.
The equipment used for pharmacogenomic testing analyzed DNA. With the vendor’s help, it was tweaked to be able to examine RNA to detect the presence of the coronavirus, Caplis said.
Jim Biggs, director of business development, said Great Lakes Labs offers more than an either/or result for COVID-19.
A person getting the test might have symptoms of COVID-19 but test negative for the virus. “If you don’t have COVID, what do you have?” he said. Knowing that answer is important, especially as schools prepare to reopen.
“We forget that influenza A is out there, and influenza B is out there,” Volk said.
“Specificity of the test is key when you’re trying to quell a pandemic,” she said.
The saliva test is easier to administer. Just hand the tube and funnel to the patient to get the sample, Biggs said.
“It all starts with the collection. Collection is a critical component,” Volk said.
Saliva tests remove the health care worker and their necessary skill from the equation.
Collecting samples with a nasal swab takes skill. It also can be painful.
“I have a small (nasal) passage, so it’s painful for me,” Volk said.
Customers appreciate the saliva test, Volk said.
“People actually are leaving great remarks — testimonials — about how great the experience is,” Volk said.
“Absolutely awesome customer service,” one customer said. “Appointment for 9:00 and I was in and out before 9:00. Superb safety was clearly shown, and the attitudes were excellent!”
It’s not just about a comfortable experience in providing the sample, however. It’s also the speed and reliability of the test.
The vast majority of tests is taken to out-of-state laboratories, Biggs said. They’re mailed, put in a vehicle, maybe a plane, and taken to a distant lab. That’s an extra day when time is of the essence, he said.
At regional labs like Great Lakes, “testing is almost immediate,” Volk said. Samples taken at the Valparaiso location are tested within minutes.
Volk said she went into the COVID-testing business as a service to the community.
“We’re a stand-alone, independently owned, woman-owned laboratory,” she said.
Customers so far include a small factory, in which eight of nine employees tested positive, and restaurants, where each employee is tested, among others.
Lab employees took the saliva tests first to help validate the results. They’re usually guinea pigs for new processes like this, Volk said.
Some clients who tested positive with the nasal swab test also returned to provide saliva samples, she said.
“It’s always best when you can get a controlled study,” Volk said, and this was considered the control group.
Great Lakes is talking with counties now that the Indiana Department of Health is shifting responsibility for COVID-19 testing onto them. With saliva testing, collection is faster and cheaper.
“You don’t need the technical people,” Caplis said. And at $150 per kit, including processing, the cost is about the same as for a nasal swab test.
It’s safer, too, he said.
“It eliminates the up close and personal contact with the nasal swab,” Caplis said.
That reduces the health care worker’s risk of becoming infected, Volk said.
The saliva kit even can be mailed to a person’s home and returned by mail if necessary, Biggs said.
