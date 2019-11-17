A Valparaiso man is in stable condition after suffering an unintentional, self-inflicted gunshot wound early Sunday while hunting in the Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Indiana conservation officers were dispatched to the wildlife area around 7:30 a.m. after the LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a call about a hunter shot in the leg, the release states.
Officers located 48-year-old Vincent Fischer, who said he was hunting deer. He said his .44 caliber revolver pistol discharged into his right leg as he was putting it in its holster. Fisher's son, who was accompanying him, used a belt to reduce bleeding and called 911, the release states.
Fischer was transported to LaPorte Hospital for treatment. An investigation is ongoing.
Agencies that assisted include LaPorte County Sheriff's office, LaPorte County EMS and Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department.
Seth Typpi
Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 7, 2019
Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Joshua D. Turner
Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 7, 2019
Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
LaFayette McClendon
Age: 72
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 6, 2019
Offense Description: Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Omar Huerta-Hernandez
Age: 22
Residence: New Buffalo, Michigan
Arrest Date: Nov. 5, 2019
Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
James Warfel
Age: 64
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 5, 2019
Offense Description: Battery resulting in bodily injury; resisting law enforcement; criminal trespass
Class: Misdemeanor
Colin Thome
Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Samuel Berry
Age: 35
Residence: Hamlet, Indiana
Arrest Date: Nov. 4, 2019
Offense Description: Robbery resulting in bodily injury
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Jarett Gentry
Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Amanda Bromwell
Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 3, 2019
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Melissa Brownlee
Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 3, 2019
Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug; unlawful possession of syringe; possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Auston Pezzuto
Age: 19
Residence: Knox, Indiana
Arrest Date: Nov. 3, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention; resisting law enforcement; intimidation
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Orlando Douglas
Age: 55
Residence: South Bend, Indiana
Arrest Date: Nov. 2, 2019
Offense Description: Theft, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating without a valid license
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Andrew Elick
Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 2, 2019
Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement; disorderly conduct
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Bryan Clark
Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury; OWI endangering a person; OWI w/ BAC above .15; OWI
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Larry Ashley
Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to register as a sex offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Kaylee Ashley Kabowski
Age: 18
Residence: LaPorte
Offense Description: Auto theft; counterfeiting
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Richard Gleim
Age: 65
Residence: LaPorte
Arresting Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Offense Description: Illegal sex offender registry -- offender resides within 900 feet of school property
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
John King Jr.
Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 1, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention; revocation
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Leah Neilsen
Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 10, 2019
Offense Description: Burglary, auto theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Dennis Nelson
Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 10, 2019
Offense Description: OWI; OWI with an ACE of .15 or more; OWI
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting agency: LaPorte Police Department
Andrew Nemeth
Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 9, 2019
Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement, OWI, OWI
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Rodney Hoffer
Age: 52
Residence: New Carlisle, Indiana
Arrest Date: Nov. 9, 2019
Offense Description: Criminal recklessness
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
Deion Fergerson Jr.
Age: 30
Residence: South Bend
Arrest Date: Nov. 9
Offense Description: Fraud, theft
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Nancy Brown
Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 9, 2011
Offense Description: Possession of syringe; possession of a narcotic; possession of paraphernalia
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Thomas Ozdyck
Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 9, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
John Berrill
Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Mandy Pierce
Age: 31
Residence: Kingsford Heights
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2019
Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department
Timothy B. Hall
Age: 38
Residence: N/A
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2019
Offense Description: Burlary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Offense Description:
Brylee McKeehan
Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2019
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Donta Bridges
Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Nov. 8, 2019
Offense Description: Dealing in a narcotic; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
