A Valparaiso man is in stable condition after suffering an unintentional, self-inflicted gunshot wound early Sunday while hunting in the Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana conservation officers were dispatched to the wildlife area around 7:30 a.m. after the LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a call about a hunter shot in the leg, the release states.

Officers located 48-year-old Vincent Fischer, who said he was hunting deer. He said his .44 caliber revolver pistol discharged into his right leg as he was putting it in its holster. Fisher's son, who was accompanying him, used a belt to reduce bleeding and called 911, the release states.

Fischer was transported to LaPorte Hospital for treatment. An investigation is ongoing.

Agencies that assisted include LaPorte County Sheriff's office, LaPorte County EMS and Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department.

